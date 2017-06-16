On Violent Day In Chicago, Peace Marchers Push Back

(CBS) – On a day marred by the shooting of two Chicago girls, several took to the streets in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood to celebrate peace.
“Today, since noon, nine people have been shot,” Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Parish told participants. “This is insanity, and it will not be tolerated in Chicago. We’re not going to allow this to continue in Chicago.”
He was joined by Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Cardinal Blase Cupich in calling for an end to violence in Chicago.
“We have come here tonight because we value peace, and we’re also willing to be peacemakers,” Cupich said.
Also in attendance was Celestine Campbell, who lost her 24-year-old son, Matthew Rodgers, in a 2016 shooting that remains unsolved.
The Peace March, coincidentally, followed a drive-by shooting Friday outside Warren Elementary School, which left a 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl wounded. The girls were expected to be recover.