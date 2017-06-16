Outdoor Pools In Chicago Open For The Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s officially pool season!
The Chicago Park Distict opened all of its outdoor pools on Friday for the 2017 season.
All 49 pools around the city are open for the summer – most of them will open Friday between 11 a.m. and noon, but be sure to check the city’s website before you go for times and locations.
The outdoor pools’ opening comes just in time as Chicago Public School kids begin summer break next weekend.
The outdoor pool season lasts through Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 4.