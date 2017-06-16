Owners Of Dog That Fell In Lake Michigan Come Forward

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an update on the dog pulled out of Lake Michigan on Tuesday morning by a rookie Chicago Police officer.

At first, no owner came forward to claim the dog.

After Officer Juan Farris pulled the pitbull mix out of the lake near Erie Street, it was taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control – where it was declared healthy.

But it had no microchip and no collar.

Officer Farris had expressed some interest in adopting the dog he’d saved. But the owners did come forward to claim the dog, whose name is Boogie, by the way. And he’s about 7- or 8-years old.

Rookie CPD Officer Juan Farris pulled dog from lake: "I never thought I'd be coming to work today & saving a dog's life." @WBBMNewsradio pic.twitter.com/6ppBu1G2VJ — Stephen Miller (@ssmiller) June 13, 2017

Chicago Animal Care and Control said if Officer Farris comes in and adopts any other dog at the city pound, the $65 fee will be waived.

It’s still not clear how Boogie made it to the lakefront. CACC said his owners live on the Northwest Side.