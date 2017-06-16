Man Seriously Injured In Massive Warehouse Fire On West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was seriously injured when a massive fire tore through a vacant warehouse in Humboldt Park early Friday on the West Side.
Crews responded a little after 4 a.m. to the blaze at Grand and Homan, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A third alarm was called to bring more firefighters, who were taking a defensive approach to the fire as the roof collapsed, officials said.
A man with a leg injury was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, officials said.
About 5:30 a.m., another fire broke out on the first floor of a vacant building about 3 miles away in the 200 block of North Laflin in West Town. No one was hurt in that blaze.
Crews were still battling both fires as of 6 a.m.
