Man Seriously Injured In Massive Warehouse Fire On West Side

June 16, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: 3 Alarm Fire, Humboldt Park, Warehouse Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was seriously injured when a massive fire tore through a vacant warehouse in Humboldt Park early Friday on the West Side.

Crews responded a little after 4 a.m. to the blaze at Grand and Homan, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A third alarm was called to bring more firefighters, who were taking a defensive approach to the fire as the roof collapsed, officials said.

Firefighters battle an extra-alarm fire early Friday in Humboldt Park. (Credit: Chicago Fire Department)

A man with a leg injury was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, officials said.

About 5:30 a.m., another fire broke out on the first floor of a vacant building about 3 miles away in the 200 block of North Laflin in West Town. No one was hurt in that blaze.

Crews were still battling both fires as of 6 a.m.

