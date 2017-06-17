Giant Cat — All 35 Pounds Of Him — Gets Second Chance

June 17, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Adopted, Fat Cat, Washington

(CBS) — A 35-pound cat turned over to a rescue shelter in Washington D.C. has found an adoptive home, mere hours after advocates posted pictures of his plumpness online.

The former owners of Symba, a 6-year-old orange cat, gave him up recently, and the Humane Rescue Alliance took him in.

The organization alerted the public on Twitter that the sweet and mellow — albeit large — kitty was available for adoption and would need to be put on a slow-but-steady weight loss program.

It didn’t take long for one woman to be smitten by the mega-kitten. Within a day, Symba had a new family, ready to keep him on the straight and narrow.

Pictures courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance.

 

