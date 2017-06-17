Suspects Charged In School Yard Shooting That Wounded 2 Girls

(CBS) – Chicago Police have charged a trio of young suspects in the last-day-of-classes playground shooting Friday at Warren Elementary School that left two girls wounded.

Police identified only the eldest of the three: Raekwon Hudson, 18. The other two are juvenile males, aged 16 and 17.

All were quickly taken into custody a mile from Warren, on the 8900 block of South Phillips Avenue, with a black sedan that police say was stolen.

Each is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Police have said that the intended targets were two former Warren students. The gunmen sprayed bullets across much of the playground as the intended targets dashed across the playground seeking shelter.

A 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand and a 7-year-old girl in the leg. Both were released later Friday from Comer Children’s Hospital.

Joseph Harris is a 13-year neighborhood resident whose grandson attends Warren and who finds such shootings “unbelievable.”

He tells WBBM he’s pleased with the speed police rounded up suspects and found the black sedan allegedly used in the shootings.

Also upset were Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who said the incident represented a low point for criminals in the city.

Information about suspects’ court appearances was not immediately available.