Police Investigate Death Of Toddler In Little Village Apartment

June 18, 2017 10:54 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded about 1:10 a.m. to reports of the toddler not breathing in an apartment in the 2500 block of South Homan, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Central detectives have opened a death investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.

