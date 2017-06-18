Police Investigate Death Of Toddler In Little Village Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.
Officers responded about 1:10 a.m. to reports of the toddler not breathing in an apartment in the 2500 block of South Homan, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Area Central detectives have opened a death investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.
