Search Continues For Missing U. Of I. Student

CHICAGO (CBS) — The search for a missing student from China continues and police in downstate Urbana-Champaign ask for the public’s help in finding her.
As CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports, 26-year-old Yingying Zhang disappeared from the University of Illinois campus more than one week ago. Surveillance images show her getting into a black hatchback last Friday.
Zhang’s father, aunt and boyfriend arrived from China Saturday to assist with the search. CBS 2 spoke to them over the telephone as they made their way to Urbana-Champaign to meet with the FBI agents in charge of the case.
Mr. Zhang said he has not been able to sleep this entire week. He added that the best Father’s Day gift would be to find his daughter safe.
This is the first time Mr. Zhang has left China. He said he doesn’t plan to leave the U.S. until he finds his daughter.