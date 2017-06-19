Amtrak Conductor Still Hospitalized, But Making Progress

(CBS) – An Amtrak conductor shot at Naperville’s train station last month is still hospitalized but on the mend and with high spirits, his wife tells reports.

Michael Case’s wife, Sara, has been by his bedside every day ever since the

Weeks ago, the 45-year-old Amtrak employee was in critical condition. Today, he’s in serious condition but is no longer in the ICU. His family continues to be grateful for that improvement.

An emotional Father's Day. An update on the AMTRAK engineer turned gun violence victim. His recovery @6 @cbschicago @RobJohnsonCBS2 pic.twitter.com/vzVw85iYJy — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) June 19, 2017

Case’s family was at his side on Father’s Day.

He’s had multiple surgeries. He’s able to talk, unable to eat solid foods but on occasion walking around. Doctors say he may get out of the hospital within a couple of weeks.

The shooting occurred May 16 at Naperville’s commuter rail station. A 79-year-old train passenger from Wisconsin is charged with shooting Case after Amtrak employees tried to prevent the man from getting off at the wrong stop.

Edward Klein, the alleged shooter, is being held in jail.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Case family.