2 Charged With Shooting At South Side Fast-Food Restaurant

Two South Side men have been charged with a shooting early Friday at a fast-food joint in the Avalon Park neighborhood.
Devon Cross and Derrick Bowdry, both 27, each face one felony count of attempted murder, according to Chicago Police. Cross also faces one felony count of aggravated battery.
Cross was ordered held with no bond Sunday, while bond was set at $500,000 for Bowdry.
The two men got into an argument with a 31-year-old man about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the restaurant in the 8400 block of South Stony Island, police said. One of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The victim was shot in the arm and back, and he suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Cross, of the Hyde Park neighborhood, and Bowdry, of the South Shore neighborhood, were next scheduled to appear in court Friday.
