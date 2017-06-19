Black Caucus Wary Of Trump Invite; ‘Not Interested In Just A Photo Op”

CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump has reached out to the Congressional Black Caucus for another meeting, but at least one lawmaker from Illinois isn’t sure he’s ready to accept.

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis said it’s not clear what the president wants from this meeting. The Chicago Democrat said, since the caucus met with the president in March, they haven’t heard anything about a list of 150 priorities they want addressed by the administration.

“We do have the invitation, we appreciate it, but we really want to know what the president and his people are planning to do about our priorities,” Davis said.

The congressman said, when the invitation for another meeting came last week, it was from an advisor and not the president himself, which ruffled a few feathers among the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Some members were quite disappointed that the invitation came from a member of the president’s staff, saying ‘On behalf of the president, I am inviting you,’” Davis said.

Davis questioned the sincerity of the invitation.

“We’re not interested in just having a photo op with the president, and we have told the president’s people that,” Davis said.

No date has been set for a meeting between Trump and the Congressional Black Caucus.