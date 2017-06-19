Cubs’ Jake Arrieta Admits Heavy Workload Of Past 2 Years Has Taken Its Toll On Him

(CBS) 2017 hasn’t gone as Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta envisioned.

After a Cy Young-winning 2015 season was followed by a strong 2016 campaign, Arrieta has struggled considering this year. After an outing in which he was pulled in the fifth inning Saturday in a loss at Pittsburgh, Arrieta is now 6-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

Much has been made of Arrieta’s struggles in this contract year for him, and he’s acknowledged troubles with his mechanics. Recently, Arrieta also admitted to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal what he’s been reticent to cite much before: The heavy workload of 2015 and 2016 has taken its toll on him. Arrieta has thrown 468 1/3 innings in 2015 and 2016 when including the postseason.

“As much as we don’t want to say that it carries over from season to season, throwing almost 500 innings over the past two years, I think it did have some effect,” Arrieta told Rosenthal.

“I’m not hurt or injured. It’s just that I think my body has reacted accordingly and it’s taken a little bit longer to regain the form that I would like to be in.”

Arrieta also acknowledged a personal issue that’s been hard on him and his family, though he was quick to say it’s no excuse for job performance. His mother-in-law, Debbie Andrews, underwent his second brain surgery a couple weeks ago, Arrieta told Rosenthal. His wife, Brittany, and kids are staying in Arizona as Debbie recovers. The recovery is going “extremely well,” Arrieta told Rosenthal.