Cubs’ Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward Remain In Line To Start All-Star Game

(CBS) Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and outfielder Jason Heyward remain in line to start for the National League in the All-Star Game.
Bryant has just more than 1.6 million votes, outpacing Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado’s 1.3 million votes. Heyward is third among NL outfielders with 973,333 votes, which outpaces teammate Ben Zobrist in fourth place with 887,804 votes. The Nationals’ Bryce Harper (2.8 million votes) and Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon (2.26 million) are the other two outfielders leading the way, as they have the most votes in the NL.
Three other Cubs are currently second among vote getters at their respective positions: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Javier Baez and catcher Willson Contreras. Rizzo and Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman are in a close race, with Rizzo trailing by about 157,000 votes.
Shortstop Addison Russell is third among NL shortstops.
This year’s All-Star Game is set for July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.