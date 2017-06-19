Illinois Governor’s Race Heats Up With Strong Endorsements

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the race for Illinois governor heats up, two of the top Democratic candidates are gaining praise in political circles.
At Lincoln United Methodist Church on the South Side, J.B. Pritzker gladly received the endorsement of Congressman Luis Gutierrez.
Gutierrez is one of the most outspoken champions of immigrants’ rights and he vowed to keep up that fight, both locally and nationally.
“When I’m governor, I am going to take a page right out Luis Gutierrez’s playbook and be a thorn in Donald Trump’s side every move he makes,” said Pritzker.
But here on the South Side, Congressman Bobby Rush endorsed rival Democrat Chris Kennedy, who is a millionaire, but not nearly as wealthy as Pritzker.
“The money talks, but money doesn’t listen. And we need a governor who will listen to our pain; to our cries,” Rush said.
Kennedy vows to not only listen, but also act.