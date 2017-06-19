Man Stabs Customer After Getting Wrong Drink At Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) — A trip to Starbucks ended violently on Sunday, after two customers got into argument over a wrong drink order, and one of them was stabbed.

The man who was stabbed was not pursuing criminal charges, but was taken to the hospital after a verbal argument took a sharp turn.

“He was sitting on the curb, and his hand was bandaged up. There was blood everywhere in the foyer,” witness Kimberly Anderson said.

Bloodied napkins littered the ground outside the Starbucks on Northwest Highway in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Starbucks said there was an altercation between two customers Sunday afternoon. It escalated into what witnesses described as a stabbing.

“I’m informed that a customer was upset with the way his drink was prepared, or perhaps delivered to him,” property owner Glen Wherfel said.

Anderson said one customer was upset with his latte, and another customer tried to calm the situation.

“The guy with the wrong latte just started cutting him up, and got him real bad in the hand,” she said.

Police said there is no threat to the general public. No charges will be filed in the case.