Reward Increased To Find Missing U Of I Scholar

(CBS) — A downstate community has raised $40,000 in hopes of finding a visiting scholar from China who disappeared at the University of Illinois.
Yingyin Zhang, 26, was last seen June 9. Police have surveillance video showing her getting into a black Saturn Astra in Urbana.
Members of Zhang’s family have traveled from China to help with the search.
At a news conference Monday, officials with Champaign County Crimestoppers emphasized the significance of the reward.
The $40,000 raised is separate from the $10,000 reward the FBI announced over the weekend.
Federal authorities say it’s possible Zhang was kidnapped.