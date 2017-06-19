Reward Increased To Find Missing U Of I Scholar

June 19, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: Missing, University of Illinois, Yingying Zhang

(CBS) — A downstate community has raised $40,000 in hopes of finding a visiting scholar from China who disappeared at the University of Illinois.

Yingyin Zhang, 26, was last seen June 9. Police have surveillance video showing her getting into a black Saturn Astra in Urbana.

Members of Zhang’s family have traveled from China to help with the search.

At a news conference Monday, officials with Champaign County Crimestoppers emphasized the significance of the reward.

The $40,000 raised is separate from the $10,000 reward the FBI announced over the weekend.

Federal authorities say it’s possible Zhang was kidnapped.

 

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch