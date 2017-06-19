Man Charged With Firing Gun At Red Line Subway Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man charged with firing a gun when an argument broke out at the Clark and Division Red Line station early Saturday on the Near North Side has been ordered held without bond.
Eric T. Minor, 40, faces one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, armed violence and armed habitual criminal, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, he got into an argument with a 47-year-old man while he was walking down the stairs to the station’s platform in the 1100 block of North Clark, police said at the time.
Minor then took out a handgun and fired shots, before running away into the tunnel, authorities said. The victim was not injured, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.
Minor, who lives in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, was arrested at the North and Clybourn station a short time later, police said.
On Sunday, he was ordered held without bond at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Minor is due back in court on July 6.
