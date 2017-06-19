Watch: Top Cubs Prospect Eloy Jimenez Breaks Stadium Lights In Home Run Derby

(CBS) Eloy Jimenez has risen to the top of the Cubs’ prospect list because of his all-around game, which includes steady power at the plate.
On Monday, Jimenez took part in the Carolina League All-Star Game Home Run Derby, where he did some damage to the stadium.
Jimenez channeled Roy Hobbs from The Natural and took out lighting in the stadium. Check it out, via JJ Cooper of Baseball America:
Jimenez has been linked to trade possibilities, with the Cubs looking to add pitching before the deadline. Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports said that it would take Jimenez to acquire Rays ace Chris Archer, a potential trade target.