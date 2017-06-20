Police Warn Of Bump And Run Car Thefts On North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were warning motorists in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and on the Near North Side about a recent string of so-called “bump and run” car thefts.
In each of the incidents, an offender crashes a vehicle into the victim’s car from behind. When the victim gets out to assess the damage, an accomplice gets into the victim’s car and drives away.
Police said three such incidents have been reported this month:
• at 2 p.m. June 9, on the 1800 block of North Clybourn Avenue;
• at about 10 p.m. June 13, on the 1500 block of North Dayton Street;
• and at 9 p.m. on June 15, on the 100 block of East LaSalle Drive.
Police said there are a few practical things you can do to protect yourself if you’ve been in a crash – don’t leave your keys in the car when you get out to check for damage, turn your engine off, and keep your doors and windows locked.
If you see any suspicious activity, report it immediately, and save any video footage you might have, so you can provide a copy to police.