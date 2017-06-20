Police Seek Help Identifying Body Found In Crystal Lake Pond

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help identifying the body of a man found Monday morning in a retention pond in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.
Officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to a report of a body in the pond in the 4400 block of Northwest Highway. They found the body of a man, who has not yet been identified, according to Crystal Lake police. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
He was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with short black hair and several tattoos, police aid. He was wearing tan cargo shorts, gray boat shoes and no shirt.
Anyone who may have information about his identity is asked to call Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620, or send an anonymous tip via text to 847411 along with the word CLPDTIP.
Police said they have no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.
