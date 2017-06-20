U-46: Elgin Schools Could Run Out Of Money Without State Budget

CHICAGO (CBS) — The state’s second largest school district is preparing to make cuts if the Illinois General Assembly doesn’t finally produce a budget during its 10-day special session in Springfield.

Without a state budget for next year, Elgin School District U-46 could be out of money by winter, according to Chief Operations Officer Jeff King.

King said, if the state doesn’t at least pass a stopgap budget for education, the district will need to find $84 million to finish the second half of the school year.

“If that situation were to occur where there’s absolutely no budget, and no further funding comes, it would require us to make cuts and we would also have to borrow money. Both of them things would have to happen,” he said.

Before then, King said the district will run through its cash reserves and make cuts.

On the potential chopping block are staffers, after-school bus service, and the district’s five high school pools.

King and other administrators told school board members at a meeting Monday night to give them another month to figure out the district’s financial situation.

However, he predicts school will start on time August 16, regardless of the state budget situation.

The 10-day special session in Springfield starts on Wednesday.