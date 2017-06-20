Marina City Pioneer, 83, Is Moving On

(CBS) — One of Marina City’s first residents is moving out tomorrow, after more than 54 years.

When Yolanda Haces-Flader and her husband moved in — January of 1963 — there were only two elevators working at the Marina City tower. The lobby wasn’t finished.

She is 83 now. Haces-Flader says her home has been great and the views have been spectacular.

“Chicago has been building during all these years and our view is not as great as it used to be.”

The high rise residence had been listed for $485,000, according to DNA Info.

Also, there aren’t as many stores as there used to be in Marina City, but that’s not the reason she’s moving.

Her husband died 10 years ago, and she has no family here — only back in Mexico.

“It’s time to go. So, I will be thinking about looking at the lake from my balcony and the river and the bridges opening and seeing the boats go by.

“But, you know, everything comes to an end.”