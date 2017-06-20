Stranger Confronts Children In Harvey: Police

(CBS) – Harvey residents are on alert after two boys encountered a dangerous man on their walk to summer school.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.
There were two separate incidents, but the descriptions both boys gave police were similar. Both of the boys – 10 and 11 – were on their way to Sandburg Elementary.
The 10-year-old was walking on Kentucky Avenue when he was confronted by an African-American man who brandished a weapon, police spokesperson Sean Howard says.
The child ran into the school.
The second encounter occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a man tried luring a different boy on Center Avenue. The boy ran away in such a panic he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
“It just solidifies what you already know — watch your children and keep them close,” resident Pamela Norfleet says.