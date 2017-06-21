AED Saves Customer At Blain’s Farm & Fleet; 7th Life Saved Since 2012

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the only retail chain in the country with automated external defibrillators in their stores. Now they’ve saved another life because of it.
“Blain’s Farm & Fleet, we saved our 7th life in the store at our Rice Lake (Wisconsin) location with an AED,” spokeswoman Dormie Roberts said.
According to Roberts, AEDs at Blain’s stores have saved customers or employees at six other stores since 2012.
“Without these AEDs, possibly those customers or the associates would not have survived. Customers can be reassured that we have safety measures and trained associates in the stores,” she said.
The Wisconsin-based chain installed the devices in all of their 38 stores in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin after an associate died of a heart attack 10 years ago.
“Since 2007, we installed AEDs at all of our store locations. Even when we build a new store, or remodel a store, we make sure that AED is up to date. So, for over 10 years, we’ve had AEDs in all of our locations,” Roberts said.
Blain’s staff and management are trained in basic CPR and the use of AEDs, according to Roberts.