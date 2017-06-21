Blackhawks Lose Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk To Golden Knights In Expansion Draft

(CBS) The NHL expansion draft went as the Blackhawks expected.
Chicago lost defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday evening, which saw the expansion team stocking its roster with 30 players, one from each established franchise in the NHL.
Circumstances dictated that the 25-year-old van Riemsdyk would be on his way out of Chicago, as the Blackhawks had a bevy of other stars and players with no-movement clauses to protect and van Riemsdyk’s affordable cap hit of $825,000 to go with a proven track record made him appealing to the Golden Knights.
van Riemsdyk had 16 points in 58 games last season for the Blackhawks, and Chicago will now will turn to others to fill his usual role as a top-six defenseman.
Center Marcus Kruger was also considered an option for the Golden Knights. He remains with the Blackhawks despite potential trade talk.