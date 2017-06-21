Blackhawks Open Season Against Penguins At Home On Oct. 5

(CBS) The Blackhawks will have quite the test in their regular-season opener.
Chicago will host the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the United Center. The full NHL schedule for the upcoming season will be released Thursday at noon.
The makeup of the Blackhawks could look markedly different when the regular season opens, as the upcoming days and weeks will bring change. Already, news broke Wednesday morning that Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa will miss the entire 2017-’18 with a skin disorder, and it’s believed his playing career is over.
The NHL expansion draft takes place Wednesday night, as the Las Vegas Golden Knights will nab one player from Chicago’s roster and could be working on a trade as well. The NHL Draft starts Friday in Chicago, and free agency begins July 1.