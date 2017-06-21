Two Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide On Chicago Skyway; EB Lanes Closed

June 21, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Skyway, Crime, Mike Puccinelli, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — The eastbound lanes of the Chicago Skyway were shut down Wednesday morning, after a man and a woman were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said the two were found in a car at the Skyway toll plaza near 87th Street shortly after 4 a.m. The woman had been shot in the chest, and the man had been shot in the head.

The car, a maroon sedan, appeared to have crashed into the median separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Skyway.

Possibly said the shooting appeared to be a murder-suicide, possibly the result of a domestic dispute.

Police shut down the eastbound Skyway at the Dan Ryan Expressway, Stony Island Avenue, and other entrances after the shooting.

The westbound lanes remained open Wednesday morning.

