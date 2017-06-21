Cook County Clerk David Orr Will Not Run For An 8th Term

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Clerk David Orr announced Wednesday that he has decided not to run for an eighth term.
Just last Friday Cook County Recorder of Deeds Karen Yarbrough announced that she would challenge County Clerk David Orr for his job, now Orr says he is not going to run for re-election. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
But, Orr said he is not being pressured and believes he would win if he did run.
Orr said it has more to do with the fact that he is 72-years old and the election being 18 months away.
“It’s not an easy decision, it’s certainly not a political decision,” he said. “By December 1, 2018, I will have been in elected public office for 39 years – between the city and the County Clerk’s office, and a long stint as mayor.”
That’s a bit of a joke – Orr who was an alderman at the time, became mayor for just over a week when late Mayor Harold Washington died in office.
Orr said that is one of the most memorable and sad times in his long career.