Man Charged With Killing One Man, Wounding Another In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with killing one man and wounding another in a shooting a year and a half ago in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

Lamar Baker is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2016, Baker and two men were driving in a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Kedvale when they passed by 19-year-old David Martinez and a 17-year-old boy, prosecutors said.

Martinez and the teen recognized Baker and the two men as rival gang members, and the groups flashed gang signs at each other, prosecutors said.

Baker and the other two men drove around the block and into an alley, prosecutors said. Baker got out of the car, walked to the end of the alley and hid in some bushes.

As Martinez and the teen passed the mouth of the alley, Baker stood up and raised the firearm, and asked “what you on n****?” prosecutors said.

The victims turned to run and Baker fired shots, striking Martinez in the back of the head, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old boy looked back and saw his friend lying on the ground and bleeding, then ran to a fire station.

As the teen ran, Baker fired several more times, striking him in the back, prosecutors said. The teen made it to the fire station and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Martinez, of the Little Village neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:14 p.m., authorities said.

In July 2016, Baker admitted to a police officer that he shot someone called “Casper” because he was a rival gang member, prosecutors said. “Casper” was Martinez’s nickname.

Baker was arrested on June 19. In court on Tuesday, he was ordered held without bond.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)