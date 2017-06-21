Plans To Revamp South Side Including New Golf Course Discussed In Obama Library Meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) —Residents near Barack Obama’s Presidential Library received Wednesday an update on more changes to their neighborhood’s landscape.

Now CBS 2 is hearing more about plans for a new world-class golf course.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has more details.

Leaders with the Obama Foundation gave an update on the plan and progress of the library, making it very clear that nothing is final. But there is a lot of excitement around the possibility of revitalizing the South Side.

“We want the best park in America to be on the South Side of Chicago and why not,” said Michael Strautmanis, Obama Foundation.

One stroke at a time, plans to revamp the city’s South Side parks is in full swing.

“The principles that drove this design are one to give more people, more ways to use this park,” Strautmanis said.

The Obama Foundation hosted the first of three community meetings focusing in part on the already unveiled Obama Library.

And on Wednesday, plans were announced to merge the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses.

“Tiger wanted something positive for this community,” said Beau Welling, golf course designer.

Tiger, as in, Tiger Woods is behind the idea to create a family-friendly, affordable golf course that would also attract major professional tournaments.

“Its pretty exciting that there’s going to be some major golf coming to the city of Chicago,” said golfer, Scott Hedges.

“With the community they are concerned with jobs and how it will impact them in a positive way,” said Harry Gillial, Jackson Park Golf Association.

Some South Shore residents are excited for the changes.

“I am so excited, I’m on fire,” said Joan Forbes. “I’m just really excited about this process.”

But not everyone feels the same.

“It’s really disturbing a great network of parks,” said Ward Miller, Preservation Chicago. “I think this taking of public lands for a monument to ones self is really not appropriate.”

Again these discussions will be ongoing – really a chance for people to listen and be heard as the planning process moves along with Obama’s library set to open in 2021.