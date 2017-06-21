Taste Of Chicago To Feature Chicago Graffiti Artists

More than 60 restaurants will be represented at the Taste, and this year will feature something new beyond the food.
Street and graffiti artists will be painting at the Taste.
“I was a vandal. I was a direct vandal,” said Tyrue “Slang” Jones, one of the artists at Taste.
Now 47 years old and a professional artist, in years past he was a graffiti tagger.
“From doing trains dedicated to Harold Washington on the eve of his death to being one of the early pioneers. I was one of the first flight of guys that made Mayor Richard Daley upset,” he said.
That was then. Since then, he’s been a cartoon animator.
And at Taste, he says he will try to engage kids in the art world, and tell them graffiti is not the only way to express yourself.