Taste Of Chicago To Feature Chicago Graffiti Artists

June 21, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Graffiti Artists, Steve Miller, Taste of Chicago

img 6127 Taste Of Chicago To Feature Chicago Graffiti Artists

Charles Robinson, owner of Robinson’s Ribs. (WBBM/Steve Miller)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Taste of Chicago opens in two weeks, and the city offered an appetizer – a preview – at Daley Plaza at lunchtime Wednesday.

More than 60 restaurants will be represented at the Taste, and this year will feature something new beyond the food.

Street and graffiti artists will be painting at the Taste.

“I was a vandal. I was a direct vandal,” said Tyrue “Slang” Jones, one of the artists at Taste.

Now 47 years old and a professional artist, in years past he was a graffiti tagger.

img 6157 Taste Of Chicago To Feature Chicago Graffiti Artists

Artist Tyrue “Slash” Jones. (WBBM/Steve Miller)

“From doing trains dedicated to Harold Washington on the eve of his death to being one of the early pioneers. I was one of the first flight of guys that made Mayor Richard Daley upset,” he said.

That was then. Since then, he’s been a cartoon animator.

And at Taste, he says he will try to engage kids in the art world, and tell them graffiti is not the only way to express yourself.

img 6150 Taste Of Chicago To Feature Chicago Graffiti Artists

Artist Tyrue “Slash” Jones at the Taste of Chicago preview in Daley Plaza (WBBM/Steve Miller)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch