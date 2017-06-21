Crews Respond To A Water Rescue In Grayslake, Man In Critical Condition

CHICAGO (CBS) —Rescue crews rush to save a drowning man in far northwest suburban Grayslake, but are they in time.

The Grayslake Fire Protection District responded Wednesday evening to a water rescue incident on Lake Leopold.

The fire department said they were on the scene within about six minutes of the call. But time remains the biggest concern – including how long the victim remains underwater. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.

Panic could be seen on the faces of people nearby the water rescue.

Firefighters said they received the call around 5:45 p.m. and arrived at Lake Leopold shortly after.

People nearby said the man, about 19-years old, was having difficulty swimming. Some tried to help, but could not keep the man above the water.

Two responding officers also attempted to free dive for the victim, but were unable to locate the man. The unsuccessful rescue would come at least 25 minutes after the man sank below the water’s surface.

The fire chief said the man was discovered in about 9-feet of water at approximately 6:10 p.m. He adds that the victim was a long way from home.

“He was from out of town, from Colorado visiting his friends with some family,” said Grayslake Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Weidman.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on his current medical condition.