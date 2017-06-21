White Sox Release Details For Mark Buehrle’s Jersey Retirement Saturday

(CBS) Frank Thomas, Joe Crede, John Danks, Jon Garland, Scott Podsednik are among the former White Sox players who will be attendance to support Mark Buehrle when the organization retires Buehrle’s No. 56 jersey Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The ceremony for Buehrle will take place ahead of the afternoon game between the White Sox and Athletics, and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:15 p.m. Broadcaster Hawk Harrelson is set to emcee the event, and Buehrle’s son Braden will perform the national anthem.
Parking lots open at 10:10 a.m., while gates open at 11:10 a.m. Tickets are still available at whitesox.com.
Buehrle will become the 12th player to have his jersey number retired by the White Sox. The last such honor came in 2015, when the team retired Paul Konerko’s No. 14 jersey.
Buerhle’s place in White Sox history will be remembered for his heroics in the World Series run of 2005, in which he made four appearances and three starts. He pitched a complete game in Game 2 of the ALCS and earned the save in Game 3 of the World Series. Buehrle also pitched a no-hitter against the Rangers in 2007 and a perfect game against the Rays in 2009.
Buehrle’s 161 wins are sixth in White Sox history.