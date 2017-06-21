Wife Of Cubs’ Addison Russell Files For Divorce, Declines To Speak With MLB In Domestic Abuse Inquiry

(CBS) Melisa Russell is filing for divorce from Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, according to Beermann Pritikin Mirabelli Swerdlove LLP, the firm representing her in divorce proceedings.
The news comes two weeks after Melisa called out Russell for infidelity in an Instagram post, which sparked an allegation of spousal domestic abuse at Russell by a friend in a comment on the original social media post. That allegation led to MLB to open an inquiry into the matter and for Russell to be given a personal day off by the Cubs. Russell has denied the abuse allegation.
Melisa has declined an invitation from MLB to discuss the domestic abuse allegation and hasn’t yet publicly commented on it. MLB hasn’t provided an update recently on the status of its inquiry.
Melisa filed for divorce in Cook County, and her goal is for a “swift, amicable and private” resolution that keeps the best interests of the couple’s son in mind, the firm said.
The 23-year-old Russell is hitting .224 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 63 games this season. He didn’t speak with reporters Wednesday morning ahead of an afternoon game against the Padres at Wrigley Field.
“We care about all the parties involved and hope for the best,” Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said on June 8. “But making any judgment would be inappropriate at this early stage.
“It’s not always just baseball in there. Everybody has a personal life. The real world happens every day.”