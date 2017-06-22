Cancer Survivor’s Wife ‘Terrified’ Of U.S. Senate Health Care Bill

(CBS) — Some people have already expressed their concern about what will happen if the Senate Republican health care bill passes.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker spoke to one of them.

“I’m terrified,” says Lea Grover, after reading press reports on the proposed Senate bill to replace Obamacare.

Her husband is a 10-year survivor of brain cancer. The father of their three children is also the primary breadwinner; he works a construction-related job that may soon end.

Lea Grover has been looking at buying insurance through the affordable care act and is concerned about a provision in the proposed bill that would allow insurers to offer less comprehensive policies – meaning, those with pre-existing conditions may not have all their treatments covered.

Dozens of demonstrators protested the bill in Chicago. Critics say 600,000 people eventually would lose coverage in Illinois.

But Anthony LoSasso, a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago who specializes in health care, sees some advantages to the proposed Medicaid rollback.

“Medicaid is on an unsustainable trajectory and this is an effort to do some fundamental entitlement reform,” he says.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary says the proposal will protect patients, bring down the cost of insurance coverage, and expand healthcare choices.