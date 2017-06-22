3 Killed, 8 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 2:15 p.m. found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 7000 block of South Parnell in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

Earlier Wednesday, a man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide that closed the outbound Chicago Skyway for more than five hours.

They were in a vehicle at 4:11 a.m. heading east on the Skyway near the Toll Plaza at 88th Street when 49-year-old Lisa Fischer got out of the vehicle, authorities said. Christopher M. Pena, 30, then got out of the still-moving vehicle and fired shots at Fischer, striking her multiple times. The vehicle then crashed into the concrete wall dividing the inbound and outbound Skyway just west of the plaza.

A Chicago Police officer responding to the shooting saw Pena running back toward the vehicle. The officer told him to stop, and Pena pulled out a handgun and shot himself in the head, authorities said. Fischer, of west suburban Broadview, and Pena, of the West Side Austin neighborhood, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday’s first fatal shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Duan Armfield, 34, was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Jeep in the 4500 block of South Leclaire when someone walked up and fired shots into the vehicle, authorities said. Armfield, who lived in the same neighborhood, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:45 a.m.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting left three people wounded near Montrose Dog Beach on the North Side. A 19-year-old woman and two men, ages 19 and 21, were driving in a vehicle at 10:47 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Simonds Drive when another vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting, police said. The woman was shot in the wrist and the older man was shot in the hip. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized. The younger man was shot in the arm and was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital, where his condition was also stabilized.

At 9:38 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 2900 block of South Lyman in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Two men were wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting at 8:21 p.m. on the West Side. The men — ages 22 and 23 — were walking in the 1200 block of South Avers when a dark-colored car pulled up and people inside fired shots in their direction, police said. The older man suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man suffered a graze wound to the left side of his face and had his condition stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

At 7:54 p.m., a group of males in dark clothing walked up to a 28-year-old man in the 2400 block of West Jackson on the Near West Side and fired shots, striking him in the right thigh, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Wednesday’s first nonfatal shooting left a 17-year-old girl in critical condition in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. She was inside a home about 2:35 p.m. in the 300 block of West 106th Place when a male acquaintance fired shots, striking her in the eye, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Police said the shooting could be a domestic-related incident.

On Tuesday, a man was killed and seven more people were wounded in Chicago shootings, following a 24-hour break in gun violence.

At least 270 people have been shot so far in June, and more than 1,620 have been shot in the city this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Of those victims, 289 have died. Last year, more than 700 people were shot to death in Chicago.

