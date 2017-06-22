Cubs Are Sending Kyle Schwarber To Triple-A Iowa

(CBS) A nightmarish season for Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber will now include a trip to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs are optioning the 24-year-old Schwarber down to the minor leagues as he continues to struggle, 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine confirmed. CSN Chicago first reported the news.

Schwarber is hitting .171 with 12 homers, 28 RBIs and a .673 OPS in 64 games this season. He’s hitting .196 this month and lost his job as the team’s lead-off hitter in the latter half of May, after which he was dropped even further in the order.

The idea of Schwarber getting sent to Triple-A was brought up as early as mid-May to Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, who at that time was having none of it. But Schwarber wasn’t as close as the Cubs believed to turning it around.

“We will do that when we think that is the right thing for him and the team, when we think he is not giving himself a chance out there,” Epstein said then. “We don’t think he is close to that at all.”

The trip to Iowa comes as the Cubs leave for an 11-game road trip. It’s not yet known how long Schwarber may remain there. The Iowa Cubs are at Round Rock (Texas) for a four-game series starting Thursday before returning home to Des Moines on Monday.

Schwarber’s struggles this year have come after he reached cult hero status at the end of the Cubs’ championship season in 2016, when he returned from a serious knee injury that was expected to keep him out all year and hit .412 in the World Series.

For his short MLB career spanning three seasons, Schwarber is a .207 hitter.