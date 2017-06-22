Cubs Place Jason Heyward On Disabled List Amid Series Of Roster Moves

(CBS) The Cubs’ outfield will have a markedly different look for a bit.
On the day Chicago demoted outfielder Kyle Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa, it also placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list amid a series of roster moves. Heyward has a left hand abrasion, and the move is retroactive to Monday.
In corresponding moves, the Cubs called up right-hander Dylan Floro and outfielder Mark Zagunis from Triple-A. Zagunis had to be added to the 40-man roster, so left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup was designated for assignment.
Heyward is hitting .258 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games.
Schwarber was sent down amid his season-long struggles in which he’s hitting .171.
The 24-year-old Zagunis is hitting .249 with 11 homers, 35 RBIs and a .399 on-base percentage this season at Triple-A.
This will be Floro’s fourth stint with the Cubs this season. He’s recorded an 8.53 ERA in 6 1/3 innings.