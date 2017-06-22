Cubs Sign 1st-Round Pick Brendon Little

(CBS) The Cubs have signed first-round draft pick Brendon Little, a left-hander from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
Chicago signed the 20-year-old Little for $2.2 million, which was slightly below the slot value of $2.37 million for the No. 27 overall pick. he 6-foot-2, 195-pound Little was 5-3 with a 2.53 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings this past season at State College of Florida, which is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association. Little was recommended by area scout John Koronka and is lauded by talent evaluators for having a quality curveball.
Chicago has signed 14 of its draft picks, including right-hander Cory Abbott (second round), right-hander Keegan Thompson (third round) and right-hander Erich Uelman (fourth round). LSU right-hander Alex Lange, the team’s second first-round pick at No. 30 overall, hasn’t yet signed as the Tigers compete in the College World Series.