Jose Quintana, White Sox Beat Twins 9-0, After Nearly 5-Hour Rain Delay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and the Chicago White Sox beat Minnesota 9-0 on Thursday after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history.
Quintana (4-8) departed with two outs in the seventh inning after throwing 113 pitches. He scattered just five singles while striking out nine without a walk for his second consecutive victory.
Rookie Nik Turley (0-2) recorded only two outs, allowing six hits and five runs before the first of five Twins relievers — including backup catcher Chris Gimenez — was summoned. The White Sox had seven runs before the Twins even got eight outs.
Matt Davidson had three hits and a home run, and Adam Engel had four hits and the first two RBIs of his career.
