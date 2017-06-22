Naked Woman Found Dead On Street In East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — The body of a naked woman was found beaten and bloodied, and dumped on the side of the road in East Garfield Park early Thursday.
Police discovered the body around 1:15 a.m. near St. Louis Avenue and Huron Street. Investigators said she had suffered blunt trauma to the face, and had defensive wounds on her body.
Area North detectives have launched a homicide investigation, and were trying to determine how her body got there.
Neighbors said they don’t recognize the woman, who appears to be in her 40s and 50s.
“It was very sad. I came to tears. It’s very sad,” Stacy Gaiter said. “You know, I was saying I hate whoever did that.”
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday afternoon. No one was in custody Thursday morning.