Rauner Passes On Thompson Center Deal, Help From Emanuel

(CBS) – Gov. Bruce Rauner has rejected an offer backed by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emauel to help sell the dilapidated building.
Emanuel said he would help rezone the Thompson Center property in exchange for a city pension deal. Rauner has suggested selling the state office building to a redeveloper as a way to raise money for cash-strapped Illinois government.
“I think he is congenitally incapable of saying, ‘Yes,’” Emanuel told reporters Thursday.
house gop leader, jim durkin, says the mayor was trying to take advantage of the current budget crisis.
“It just wasn’t a fair trade,” Durkin said. “The mayor needs a budget. He can still work with us.”