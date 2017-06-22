Man Charged In University Park Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A University Park man is charged with wounding another man in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening in the south suburb.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Circle Drive, according to a statement from University Park Police Chief John Pate.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to St. James Health in Olympia Fields, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The suspected vehicle, which had multiple people inside, took off after the shooting and crashed into a parked vehicle on the same block, police said.

The suspects ran from the car and police set a perimeter and used a K-9 unit to track the suspects, police said. Multiple people of interest were taken into custody, but others have not been located.

D’quan Usher, 21, of University Park, was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies, Pate said.

Usher is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on $1 million bond, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

“This was a targeted attack and there is currently no further threat to the public at this time,” Pate said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call University Park police at (708) 235-4803 to leave an anonymous tip or speak to an investigator.

