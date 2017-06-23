All 50 Chicago Wards To Feature New Works Of Art

(CBS) — The City of Chicago this year plans to have new works of art in all 50 wards, representing an investment of $1 million in public art.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.
Yes, Chicago has the Picasso in Daley Plaza, and Cloud Gate in Millennium Park and its fountains, but Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly says the “50 by 50” arts project goes way beyond that.
Cheryl Pope is one of dozens of artists who will create the works. She says the sculptures, paintings murals and other artwork help tell the story of the City and its neighborhoods.
“This is such an opportunity for young people to look around the city of Chicago, both in their neighborhood, as they traverse with other neighborhoods, to learn about themselves through the reflections of the stories of the city.”