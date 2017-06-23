Man Who Shot At Police In Custody Following Aurora Standoff

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was taken into custody Thursday night following a 40-minute standoff with west suburban Aurora police.
The 39-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home about 9:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Long Grove Drive and fired a shot at officers, Aurora police said in a statement.
He was taken into custody about 4o minutes later, police said. Charges were pending and no injuries were reported.
Additional information about the standoff was not released by police Thursday night.
