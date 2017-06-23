Blackhawks Trade Niklas Hjalmarsson To Coyotes, Acquire Connor Murphy, Laurent Dauphin

(CBS) The Blackhawks have surprisingly parted with another member of their championship core.
Chicago on Friday dealt defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Connor Murphy and center/defenseman Laurent Dauphin, the team announced.
The 30-year-old Hjalmarsson had spent his entire 10-year career in Chicago and was a key part of three championship teams, serving as one of the team’s most dependable players. He had 18 points in 73 games last seasons.
In return, the Blackhawks have acquired two youngsters in the 24-year-old Murphy and 22-year-old Dauphin who have little track record in the league.
“Niklas’ contributions to the three Stanley Cup championship teams are well known but his dependability as a teammate, selfless attitude and the way he represented the Chicago Blackhawks on and off the ice are what made him such a beloved member of the organization,” Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. “He made his debut in Chicago in 2008 and quietly established himself as one of the toughest competitors in franchise history. We wish he and his family continued success.”
Murphy had two goals and 15 assists in 77 games last season. Dauphin split time between the NHL and AHL last season, playing in 24 games for the Coyotes. He’s played 32 career games in the NHL.