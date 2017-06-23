More Complaints Filed Of Children With Health Problems After Visiting Porter Water Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Indiana water park, that shutdown earlier this week over health concerns, is receiving more complaints.

The Porter County Health Department closed Seven Peaks Water Park Duneland on Monday, after two children suffered chlorine burns and inspectors found other violations.

But now, health officials say the total of complaints have risen to 11 children with either chlorine burns or breathing problems after visiting the water park.

The health department said neither the water park, nor its parent company in Utah has responded to the complaints.

The water park opened on its own on June 15 without going through required inspections. By Monday, the park was closed after the health department received two reports that children had received chemical burns, according to the Post Tribune.

Upon arrival on Monday, inspectors found several other problems at the water park, “some serious enough to have closed it even if no one had been injured,” Keith Letta, the health department’s administrator, told the Post Tribune.

Letta said Seven Peaks did not have a water sample tested before it opened or an inspection by the health department, both of which are required under state law. The park also did not have paperwork to reflect that employees were checking water samples, according to the inspection report.

The health department did not even know the park had opened until staff began receiving complaints, Letta said. The health department told the park staff they would remain closed until they could meet state codes and pass an inspection.

“We’ve not heard a word from them since,” Letta said. “We have had no response, no contact with anybody. None whatsoever. It’s closed until they can figure it out.”