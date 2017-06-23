Family Claims 7-11 Clerk Racially Profiled Teens

(CBS) — An African-American family is accusing a Printers Row 7-11 of racial profiling after a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were kicked out of the store Thursday evening.
As their mother waited outside, 15-year-old Colbie Morgan and his 13-year-old brother, Cahlil, went into the convenience store to get snacks.
They say a clerk kicked them out because they are black.
The boys’ irate mother recorded cell phone video when she went into the store. The clerk says it was because the boys were acting suspiciously – throwing something from one shelf onto another – and that he believed they were shoplifting.
WBBM asked 15-year-old Colbie if he thinks he did anything wrong in the store.
“The most I did wrong: I tossed it at the wrong aisle,” the teen says.
The family is demanding the clerk be fired and that 7-11 apologize.
A statement from 7-11 says: “Every customer is important and should be treated with respect. We are investigating the matter and will ensure it is handled appropriately.”