Colorado Man Drowns In North Suburban Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man from Colorado has died, one day after he was pulled out of a lake on Wednesday evening in north suburban Grayslake.
Yhalayea Cornelius Kumahn began having trouble swimming about 5:45 p.m. in Lake Leopold near Levi Baxter Street and Prairie Trail, according to the Lake County coroner’s office and the Grayslake Fire Protection District.
Others at the lake tried to help him, but were not able to keep him afloat and he slipped under the water, fire officials said. Two Grayslake police officers tried to find the man in the water, but were unsuccessful.
He was found about 6:10 p.m. in about 9 feet of water.
Kumahn was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead at 1:44 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.
An autopsy ruled that he drowned. He was from Aurora, Colorado, authorities said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)