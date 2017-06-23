Police Warn Of String Of Violent Robberies In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several violent robberies in the Lakeview neighborhood prompted police to issue a warning ahead of the Pride Parade weekend.
Police issued a community alert after four robberies in Lakeview over the past two weeks.
All happened between midnight and 4 a.m. in an area bounded by Belmont, Roscoe, Halsted, and Racine.
Police said, in each case, two or three robbers approached victims on the street or in an alley, knocked them to the ground or shoved them against walls, and stole their valuables.
In one robbery, the suspects showed a knife. In another, they implied they had a gun.
Police said, in one robbery, a suspect appeared to be a man dressed as a woman wearing a red dress.
Anyone with information on any of the robberies should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.